Mario Cázares ready to give Julio César Chávez Jr revenge

After his defeat to David Morrel, the Mexican Mario Cázarez, reappeared before the fans and left a new challenge for Julio Cesar Chavez jrHe even stated that he is willing to fight at the jr.

Mario Cazares He spoke again on social networks, said that he is willing to give Julio his revenge César Chávez Jr, He would even fight at 175 pounds and he has no doubt that he would beat him again.

“Let the fight be done, it is more that it is in 175 pounds and I knock him out again. He’s a good boy, I respect him. We would make the effort to move up to 175 pounds to fight himHe commented.

Likewise, he gave his opinion about his last defeat of July jr before the former fighter of the UFC, Anderson Silva.

“I respect Julio, he is a great boxer, but what ends up taking its toll on him is indiscipline,” he concluded.

Show Player