Spanish-born actor and model Mario Casas is an extremely attractive actor who has stolen the hearts of thousands of women, it seems that he has competition and is his own brother Óscar Casas, you will not know who to decide.

Oscar is the younger brother of Mario Casas, and like his older brother he is also dedicated to acting and apparently is on the right track.

He was born on September 21, 1998, I am 21 years old and despite being very young he has great talent to be in front of a camera.

On constant occasions they have been confused because they are both very similar in the physical physique that Mario, being older (34 years old), has a more robust complexion than your little brother, However, we do not lose hope that the young Oscar in a few years will have a physique similar to the protagonist of « Palm trees in the snow ».

Last year the company Movistar He launched Instinct a series in which both appear collaborating together, playing two brothers, and although the character of Oscar is a young man with an interesting disorder in addition to autism, he steals the camera a lot.

Talent and attractiveness is what surrounds the Casas family, if you thought that Mario He was quite a leading man waiting to meet his brother who will surely steal your heart.

You can also find him playing a pirate in his latest project, the series « Always a Witch », or in other series like « If it were you » and « Tell me how it happened ».

Even if Oscar until now he has only participated in series, we hope that we can see him soon in the cinema and that his fame is equal to that of his brother.

The young actor began his career since 2005, currently on his Instagram account he has 3.1 million followers which are still on the rise.

