A Mother’s Day celebration ended with a police process that detained a series of people, who, disguised as iconic children’s characters, transgressed the quarantine to put on a show.

This was what happened in the city of Andahuaylas, Peru, where famous characters such as Mickey, Minnie and even Mario Bros were arrested by the police for not respecting the quarantine.

As mentioned, the events would have happened last Sunday, when a group of street artists dressed up for a parade on Mother’s Day.

As BBCL compiled, the situation ended with national police officers taking people into custody in their same costumes, ending in viral.

The current health situation affects everyone and mainly in that country, things do not point to better results.

Peru overcame the barrier of the 2,000 deaths from coronavirus, which has infected more than 72,000 people in the country, and is the fourth in number of deaths in Latin America, after Brazil, Mexico and Ecuador.

After attending in hospitals, 635 Peruvian doctors and 1,200 nurses contracted the virus. Of these, 20 doctors and 12 paramedics have died.

You can check the video, below:

Minnie and Super Mario are arrested in Peru for violating quarantine 🆙🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/65lV0oNKWu – . Latam (@.Latam) May 13, 2020

