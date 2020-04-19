The coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of football have impacted the finances of clubs around the world. In Brazil, the situation was already difficult for many clubs, including Fluminense. Tricolor has been living with wage delays and problems to honor its commitments.

To face the situation imposed by the pandemic, the club was one of the first to try to reach an agreement with the squad to reduce expenses. Without box office revenue and TV rights, there was no other way out. After the agreement announced last week, President Mário Bittencourt praised the group. According to him, the players showed themselves united and had understanding with the reality of the team.

Mário Bittencourt is president of Fluminense

“Our group of players is very united, of character. It is one of the groups that I have worked with that has a capacity for understanding, of very long difficult hours. I believe they are seeing our effort to try to make everything as minimal as possible. Right now , even clubs that have better situations are having difficulties “, said Bittencourt in an interview with Esporte Interativo last Saturday.

The leader took the opportunity to give details of what was agreed. “The players accepted a salary reduction in March and part of the wages they have to receive. In April, as it is a vacation, I didn’t even have the courage to ask for the reduction. It was agreed to pay 50% now and 50% at the end of the year. May, regardless of whether football is back or not, reduced salaries by 25% “, said the president.

“As of June, we leave a clause that, if the games come back with or without open gates, we pay 100%. But there is a clause to re-discuss, in case it doesn’t come back. The only clause that we have and that we really had to have to protect them is that, if we are unable to settle everything related to the year 2020 until the end of December, they will have back everything they have renounced “, he added.

The squad of Fluminense, as well as those of the other clubs of the A series of Brasileirão, is on collective vacation until April 30th. The return after this date, however, is not confirmed.

Sports Gazette





.