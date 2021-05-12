Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti added to UFC Fight Night on August 28

After a long time away, the Argentine Guido Cannetti already has a date of return to the Octagon. The contestant from the first season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America will face Mario Bautista at UFC Fight Night on August 28.

The match was confirmed by Between Rounds Wednesday afternoon.

Cannetti, it will try to end its unstable phase inside the octagon. The Argentine has a record of 1-3 in his last four fights. Guido comes from being knocked out by Danaa Batgerel on UFC 248. Before that fight, it was finished by Marlon vera in the first event of UFC in Argentina.

Baptist, will seek to find victory again. Mario comes from being knocked out by Trevin jones on UFC 259. The defeat ended a two-win streak. Before that fight, he knocked out Miles Johns on UFC 247. Mario stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 3 victories for KO / TKO and 3 for completion.

UFC Fight Night August 28 will be held in a place to be defined.