Mario Bautista talks about accusation of child abuse against him | Instagram

Mario Bautista responded by means of a statement published on his social networks, to the accusations of abuse that four young people made through a magazine.

The young women, three of them minors, said that they were invited to record a video clip of the famous one in Acapulco, and that three of them were minors when the alleged events occurred.

I am very sad that someone can make such delicate accusations towards me with the intention of obtaining a financial benefit at the cost of damaging my image and my career, Bautista wrote.

It may interest you: Mario Bautista, minors accuse him of abuse in a famous magazine

Bautista indicated that he will act legally for these accusations of defamation against him and even against the magazine that released the interview of the young women.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Of course, I will not take it lightly. My team is analyzing what are the most appropriate measures, including taking legal action for defamation against the yellowing medium that published this and is characterized by publishing false information.

Also read: Mario Bautista’s New Year’s Goals: Use your cell phone less

He also thanked his fans, who call themselves ‘bautisters’, for all the support and good vibes they have sent him after the accusations.

.