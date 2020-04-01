Mario Bautista, minors accuse him of abuse in famous magazine | Instagram

The famous youtuber Mario Bautista has received strong accusations from four young people, three of them minors; same that they assure they suffered abuse from the famous and other people.

According to TvNotas, María Inés, Daniela and Isabel, 17 years old, along with Alexa, 18, are followers of Bautista and believed that it was a real dream to meet him, so when invited by him to record a video, they did not hesitate to go .

The young women assure that the youtuber invited them to Acapulco, Guerrero to the recording; However, when they arrived at the place they realized that it was a party, in which there was no happy ending for them.

The publication assures that the also singer was a participant in the celebration in which the young women were emb0rr @ chadas and dr0g @ das with the aim of abusing them.

The four girls are originally from Guadalajara and told the magazine that they met Bautista in a club called La Santa.

They shared that they only greeted each other in the place, but then the invitation came, to which María Inés replied that she would take her friends and sister. They agreed that the driver would go through them.

As soon as we got there, the driver took our cell phones from us. I did get angry because I had to talk to my mom, I told her that I couldn’t be without communication, and she said: ‘It’s because of Mario’s safety …’, but they didn’t let us use the cell phone anymore, Daniela reported. .

The four were taken by road, “We arrived in Acapulco at a house, where there were many armed people, we thought we were going to stay there,” said María Inés.

They reported that the party was in a house, it was full of excesses and they ended up in the rooms, abused and not very lucid.

