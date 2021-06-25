Mario Barrios vs Gervonta Davis: Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis overcome the scale and are ready to face in Atlanta

Gervonta and Barrios pass the weigh-in without problems. @ShowtimeBoxing

There is nothing to stop the fight this Saturday between Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis for the WBA super lightweight championship in Atlanta, Georgia, because this Friday they both beat the scale.

Gervonta Davis stopped the scale at 139 3/4 pounds, while the ‘Azteca’, current champion, did it at 139 1/2 pounds, so the fight is fully confirmed.

East be the return of the ‘Tank’ to the quadrilaterals after the spectacular knockout against the Mexican Leo Santa Cruz at the Alamodome, which was the best of the year 2020.