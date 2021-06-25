Mario Barrios vs Gervonta Davis: Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios live: Schedule, TV and where to watch online the boxing match for the WBA superlight title

How and where to see the fight between Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis live. BRAND Claro

This June 26 is boxing Saturday, and witness the fight for the World Boxing Association super lightweight belt between Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis at the State Farm in Atlanta.

Both American boxers, and 26 years old, They will meet face to face to solidify their name in the present day of boxing international.

Gervonta Davis is 1.66 meters tall and has been trained by the boxing academy, upton boxing center, since he was five years old. In 2015, Floyd Mayweather ‘signed’ Davis and since then his career has undeniably taken off. Davis will put in check his undefeated 24 wins, of which 23 were by way of knock-out.

For its part, Mario Barrios, of Mexican races and 1.78 meters tall, has been a regular WBA super lightweight champion since September 28, 2019, and is recognized as the 10th best superlight in the world today. Like Davis, he is undefeated on his professional career record, with a 26-0 record, the vast majority of his victories by knock-out or technical knock-out.

The function headed by Davis and Barrios this Saturday, June 26, 2021 It is expected to start at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT.

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT, 2:00 BST

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

In Latin America it will tune in on ESPN3 from 9:00 p.m. in Mexico.

The show can be tuned in pay-per-view on Showtime In the following link:

https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/4542/davis-vs-barrios

Mario Barrios vs Gervonta Davis // For the WBA Super Lightweight Regular World Title

Erickson Lubin vs Jeison Rosario // For the WBC Silver super wlterweight title

Batyr Akhmedov vs Algenis Mndez // Super Lightweight

Carlos Adames vs Alexis Salazar // Super wlterweight

Leduan Barthelemy vs Viktor Slavinskyi // Super Featherweight

Andres Gutierrez vs TBA // Super Lightweight

Dalton Bodie vs Trever Bradshaw // Super Middleweight

Stacey Selby vs TBA // Super Lightweight