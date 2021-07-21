Mario Barco arrives at CD Castellón

CD Castellón continues to move in the transfer market. After the arrival of the star signing with Pablo Hernández, the club strives to specify more incorporations. The last one is Mario Barco this Wednesday.

This is the statement

CD Castellón has closed an agreement with center forward Mario Barco this Wednesday whereby the Navarrese footballer becomes a new Albinegro player until the end of this season.

Mario Barco, a 1.85 m and 28-year-old striker, played last season for CD Mirandés, in LaLiga Smartbank, a category in which he has played more than 60 games. Barco, who has also played for clubs such as Athletic’s affiliate CD Lugo or Cádiz CF, also has outstanding experience in Second Division B, with 148 games played and more than 40 goals scored.