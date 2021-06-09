Mario Balotelli’s new adventure

06/09/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Mario Balotelli’s future could be in Turkey. The Italian forward, who has been on the verge of promotion to Serie A with Monza, ends his relationship with the club this summer, so he will have to resolve his future in the coming months. According to information from Gianluca di Marzio, Turkish Adana Demirspor is interested in his signing.

Just promoted to the Super Lig, Adana Demirspor will try to build a competitive block to participate in the highest category of Turkish football. The first reinforcement would be none other than Super Mario, who at 30 is looking for a new adventure in elite football. According to the renowned Italian journalist, Balotelli would have already received an offer for three seasons.

Adriano Galliani, Managing Director of Monza, has not closed the doors to Balotelli extending its relationship with Monza. “At the moment the contract has expired, but we still have time. We will value his continuity with the new coach, Giovanni Stroppa“.

If the rumors are confirmed, Super Mario would end his experience in Italian Serie B just six months after his arrival. Author of 6 goals with Monza, Balotelli was on the verge of promotion to Serie A, square that finally occupied the Venice. Faced with the prospect of continuing one more year in the second division, the Turkish Super Lig is presented as an attractive destination.