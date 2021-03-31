Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games, the story behind the video game

The Mario and Sonic video game at the Olympic Games is now over 10 years old. This is the story behind and what you should know about the game

Along with the athletes preparing for the competitions and the enthusiasm of the spectators, there also comes a videogame Highly expected: Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. This game has its years, but do you know how it came about?

Two of the most iconic characters in video games come together to show the same as the Olympics, but on screen. This is Mario Bros and Sonic the image of SEGA. And they have done it for several years.

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games, the crossover

Perhaps the most anticipated crossover in video games. These legendary characters come together to compete in different disciplines that are part of the Olympic Games. But how did it happen?

First, Mario is a classic character that popularized Nintendo and that it was launched in 1985. Despite the years, it continues to be extremely popular, in addition to marking a watershed in design and the video game industry.

On your side, Sonic is the image of SEGA, one of the big video game companies. Sonic was released in 1991 to compete against Nintendo. Yuij-Naka, one of the creators of this blue character, has said that the concept of Sonic came about, in fact, while playing Mario Bros and trying to overcome his own goals.

Several years later, this competition was put aside to join in a video game about the Olympic Games, which represent the togetherness and sportsmanship. Its name is Mario and Sonic in the Olympic Games and it is the official game approved by the International Olympic Committee.

This video game was released in November 2007 on Wii and in January of the following year on Nintendo DS, in time for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. It has events that are consistent with the sports of the sports fair and the player can choose between 14 characters from both Sonic and Mario Bros, who are competing for a gold medal.

They originally used Wii motion detection. For its sixth version, which is Tokyo 2020, it no longer uses the Wii commands, but the motion control with Joy-Con will be very useful for sports such as surfing or skating, although only the buttons can be used as well.

Now Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games is available for Nintendo Switch. According to Nintendo, the game only occupies 6.3 gigs of storage.

One of the novelties of the Tokyo 2020 version is that the characters have changes of clothes according to the sport; for example, in swimming they wear their swimsuits. Also each character has their own ability in some sport.

As the Olympic Games have already been held in Tokyo, the video game is not far behind and you can choose between competing in 1964 or 2020. By choosing the 1964 option, the graphics look retro in 2D, while in the 2020 option appear in 3D.

