Super Mario and Luigi, two of the most iconic characters in video games, and with whom we have lived all kinds of adventures, have been with us for decades. We have seen them competing in karts, rescuing Peach countless times, or fighting other characters in the Nintendo universe. Despite knowing them from their video games, the brothers keep all kinds of secrets and data that very few know.

Without going further, How many of you know what is the last name of Luigi and Mario? In an interview with Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the franchise revealed that the first video game already gave clues about the data: Super Mario Bros, or what is the same in our language, Los Hermanos Mario. Mario Mario and Luigi Mario would be the full names for both characters.

One of the darkest theories circulating on the Internet about Super Mario refers to the fact that the kingdom in which he lives would have suffered a curse. King Koopa would have turned all its inhabitants into blocks and Goombas. Therefore, every time you jump on one of these enemies or break a block you would be killing a peasant of the kingdom. Sinister, right?

Super Mario Maker 2 | Nintendo

Another curiosity that only the oldest will know about refers to Mario’s change of profession. Originally the character was a carpenter, as we already met him in Donkey kong. The character must not have liked the experience because his next adventures would lead him to become a plumber.

Super Mario is a saga that completely changed the way of understanding video games, at least in the genre of platforms, a concept that was not born from long meetings with developers, but from the trips of Miyamoto by train. The creator of the character confirmed that during these journeys, while looking out the window, sand imagined himself jumping over the landscape.

Another of the character’s most iconic features is its distinctive colors, red and blue. The choice was not decided based on the perfect combination between the two, but rather due to the graphic limitations of the time, this way it was also easier for them to differ on the screen.