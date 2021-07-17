Mario Alberto Kempes throws a dart at Lionel Messi after winning the Copa América | National teams

Not everything is rosy for Lionel Messi, after winning the 2021 Copa América with Argentina. The ‘flea’, with a great performance in the South American competition of nations, received strong criticism from Mario Alberto Kempes, an albiceleste idol who was able to lift the World Cup with his country in 1978.

“For Messi, the misfortune is that he was the replacement for Diego Maradona. And Diego, with the idolatry that he has carried around the world, it is very difficult to overshadow him,” said the ‘matador’ on ESPN’s Offside program , Mexico.

Kempes continued with the comparison and assured that Lio “will never be able to compare himself with Maradona” no matter how many World Cups he wins with the Argentine National Team.

“For a long time he lacked a title with the Argentine National Team. If he wants to be better than Maradona, he will not achieve it even if he wins four world championships in a row … He still does not have the title of world champion. The Cup of the World does not have it “

“He will always be five short of the weight to get a step down there from Diego, but that will be impossible. No matter how much he wins what he wins, it can never be compared to what Diego did,” he concluded.