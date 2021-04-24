Mario Alberto Kempes sentences to the European Super League; “You will never get”

The former Argentine player Mario Alberto Kempes rated the project as Super league as a “shot into the air” because the clubs cannot face associations such as UEFA or FIFA, since “there are many who have tried to demolish them and yet they continue to exist and whoever tried has finally lost it.”

Kempes stated in an interview with Sargantana, the publisher of his book “Bullfighter. My autobiography”On the occasion of Book Day, that the Super League is designed from the outset to fail, because the founding clubs may think it is a good idea until UEFA arrives and sanctions players without the Champions League, Euro Cup or World Cup.

Also read: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac reinforcing Club América? French breaks the silence

“There are also the federations of each country, who say, Am I not going to be able to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi? Are my best players going to be left out? And that’s when several presidents, starting with Florentino, had to say “well, we leave it on standby, we don’t make any more noise, but we leave it there latent …”, something that “will never be achieved,” said the former champion world.

️40 years ago, River ⬜️ ⬜️ shook the market and hired Mario Alberto Kempes in response to Diego’s arrival in Boca. Matador was National 1981 champion and scored the decisive goal. The only Argentine champion, scorer and best player in a World Cup. I RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/n2eOUOY6Nk – VarskySports (@VarskySports) March 12, 2021

The Argentine also reflected on what would happen to the spectators. “It was trying to benefit large clubs that perhaps with the pandemic have not been able to keep up the economic rhythm, but what about us, with those who are out? You are going to get tired of seeing a show where there is no relegation or where you have to earn enough merits to enter those big teams, “he said.

“Do you have to have a hundred million followers to be important? I think not, ”Kempes concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content