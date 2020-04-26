O Saints led by Jesualdo Ferreira has not yet found the path to regular performance and results. On the field, Peixe failed to present convincing football at the start of the season, and was also hampered by a series of absences.

Marinho, who was one of the most important players in the team in the second half of 2019, suffered a sprained left ankle in Santos’ debut of the season against Red Bull Brasil, and since then has not been able to be taken advantage of by Jesualdo, who had to seek other alternatives.

Base athletes did not receive many opportunities with Sampaoli (Photos: Ivan Storti / Santos)

Seeking to keep 4-3-3, the coach tested several options in the attack, mainly using two young attackers from Peixe’s base: Yuri Alberto and Kaio Jorge. The pair benefited the most from Marinho’s injury, having been given opportunities in important games earlier this season.

Kaio Jorge played seven games in 2020, three as a starter, and scored a goal. The goal ensured the victory of Alvinegro Praiano over Defensa y Justicia, of turn, by Libertadores. Yuri Alberto was on the field in four games, three as a starter. The striker scored one of the goals of the team’s triumph over Mirassol, in Vila Belmiro.

Even though they are not original side players, the two athletes added presence of area to the team, a factor that is highly valued by Jesualdo. Thus, when on the field, they constantly changed positions with Eduardo Sasha, confusing the opposing defense.

It is worth remembering that one of the main criticisms of Jorge Sampaoli’s work was precisely the low use of base players. The Argentine coach’s strategy was to rotate the starting lineup, but rarely bet on silverware.

