The businessman Paulo Marinho gave testimony to the Federal Police for almost 5 hours, this Wednesday, in the scope of the investigation on the complaint made by him that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, had early knowledge of a PF operation in 2018 that would reach the office of the then state deputy in Rio de Janeiro.

Upon leaving the PF superintendence in Rio, Marinho said he could not comment on the testimony by court order. “This investigation is under secrecy, and due to police determination and in order not to disturb the investigations, I cannot make any statement regarding my testimony,” he told reporters.

Asked, Marinho added that he did not speak about the election campaign.

The PF investigates the complaint made by Marinho in an interview with the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper that a police officer leaked information from the Furna da Onça operation at the end of 2018, during the electoral period.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) also opened a procedure to investigate the alleged leak, which had already been investigated by the PF, but ended up being filed for lack of evidence.

Marinho said in an interview with Folha, published on Sunday, that Flávio Bolsonaro learned of the operation through a PF agent before it was triggered. The police action, according to the businessman, would have even been postponed so as not to disturb the electoral process that year.

The businessman arrived at the testimony site in a black car that was escorted by a Federal Police vehicle. At the entrance, Marinho, when asked if he was carrying documents to substantiate the accusation, told reporters that he only had orange juice in his backpack.

Marinho is an alternate for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, but he has become a disaffection. The businessman’s house, in the south of Rio, was used by Bolsonaro during the presidential campaign, but they moved away last year.

The businessman currently runs the PSDB directory in Rio de Janeiro and has launched himself as a pre-candidate for the city hall.

