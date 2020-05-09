Marinho worked with Mano Menezes during his time at Cruzeiro in 2015

Striker Marinho has no good memories of when he worked with coach Mano Menezes, during his time at cruise, in 2015. In an interview with Desimpedidos, the player, who currently defends the Saints, sharply criticized the former commander and pointed him out as the worst coach he ever had. According to shirt number 11, Mano did not respect him as a professional.

“The point is that I have to respect the coach playing or not. For example, I worked with Tite at Inter and I didn’t even play for the professional. I was champion and top scorer in basic competitions, I was called up for the Brazilian Under-20 Team. , but he didn’t play professionally. And Tite was the coach, but he’s a guy I admire, differently from Mano Menezes. The guy didn’t treat me like a professional. The first thing he did when he arrived at Cruzeiro was to say: ‘Ah, you are the one with the’ I didn’t know ‘, right? ”Imagine, what respect does the guy treat his athlete? Is it like that? already fell in my concept from there “, declared Marinho.

The striker also said he no longer wants to work with the coach in his career. “He’s a guy that I have no desire to work with and he was the worst coach I ever got, not because I didn’t play, but because I didn’t respect the athlete as he deserves. I wasn’t a medallion at Cruzeiro when I arrived, but who helped me took him there was Luxembourg, coach of Real Madrid, of Selection… What are you going to say? Perhaps the worst coach I ever got was this one “, added the player, who scored a goal in 12 games played by Fox.

On the other hand, Marinho made a point of praising coach Jesualdo Ferreira, Santos’ current commander. The striker highlighted the fact that the Portuguese is often praised by the players he worked with.

“He is very ‘big daddy’, gives morale to everyone … He embraced the players. Everyone accepted his way of working. Of course he still had little time at the club, but we hope he can help a guy who is a winner, has good references out there. The Hulk told me about him. We see most of the players in Europe who have worked with him speaking well of him. He is not at Santos for nothing. He is the winner. May we get a lot of what he has good for our evolution and growth “, he said.

Santos de Jesualdo Ferreira played 12 times in 2020. After a fluctuation and a process of adaptation of the squad, the team improved before the break and reached 58.3% of the season.

