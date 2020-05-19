One of the main characters of Santos’ squad in the controversy involving the differences between athletes and the board regarding salary reductions during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, striker Marinho took the day to respond to criticism from fans on his social networks.

In one of the comments, the athlete stated that he is upset with the attitude of the club president, José Carlos Peres, mainly in statements to the press, and mentioned that he has not received salaries for four months.

“There are things that are not worth wearing out, with always boring news. I live without a salary from the club for four months, I didn’t come to expose. I was upset as he (Peres) spoke to the press, since the agreement was already made” , Replied to a follower on Instagram.

Looking for the report, Peres declined to go into details about Marinho’s comment and defended himself saying that he has been working towards an agreement with the players.

“We are in the midst of a public calamity and many things to resolve. The moment is one of peace, reflection, creativity and many prayers to get out of this terrible virus that has brought the world to its knees. War and hatred will not be appropriate when hundreds of people daily are losing their lives. Let’s all work together for a common denominator, ”he said THROW!.

The president of Santos did not elaborate on the accusation of not receiving salaries. However, people directly linked to the club’s administration denied the information. They claim that wages before April were paid in full.

It is worth mentioning that the athletes’ earnings do not refer only to the payment in portfolio (CLT), but also the image rights, considered a civil agreement. At Santos, most players receive this amount on a quarterly basis. However, the club has issues with this payment with some.

Article 31 of the Pelé Law provides that if the non-payment of wages or image rights for three months or more is proven, the athlete may request the indirect termination of the contract. However, in one of the comments Marinho stated that he remains at Peixe out of respect and for liking the institution.

Marinho is responding to criticism from some fans on his social networks. In one of them, he mentions that he has not received salaries in four months and reports annoyance with Peres’ position via the press. #lanceSANTOS pic.twitter.com/XfO3ZDrysX – Fábio Lázaro (@FabioLazaro_) May 19, 2020

