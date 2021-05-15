Mariners super prospect, Jarred Kelenic turned his first hit into a home run

The super prospect of the Seattle Mariners, Jarred Kelenic, turned his first major league hit into a two-run homer in the MLB.

Jarred Kelenic, he had a bitter debut hitting 4-0 with two strikeouts, leaving a bad impression on many Seattle Mariners fans, however, this one showed that he came to stay with a beautiful home run off the shipments of Aaron Civale.

At 21 years and 302 days old, Jarred Kelenic is the youngest Mariners player with multiple extra-base hits in a game since José López on September 18, 2005 (21 years, 298 days)

Here the video:

The first came early for prospect Jarred Kelenic in front of his family pic.twitter.com/UNb47VESAI – Antonio Porqueán (@antoniopuesan) May 15, 2021

We are talking about a young man with just two seasons in the Minor Leagues, where in his lifetime he has registered 29 home runs, 110 RBIs, 35 stolen bases, 192 hits, 122 runs scored with a batting average of 290 in just 173 games. .

Last season, the Mariners made him a six-year offer to extend Jarred Kelenic’s contract without having made his debut in the league. MLBHowever, he rejected the offer.

The defensive skills of this young man are special, he has a great defense and an arm with a lot of direction that can make out to any runner in the MLB.