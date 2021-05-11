Mariners call Jarred Kelenic their next major league phenomenon

The Seattle Mariners they are going to raise their prospect Jared Kelenic next Thursday to the Major Leagues of the MLB.

Jarred kelenic reached the Seattle Mariners from the New York Mets, where he was involved in the Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano trade.

We are talking about a young man with just two seasons in the Minor Leagues, where in his lifetime he has registered 29 home runs, 110 RBIs, 35 stolen bases, 192 hits, 122 runs scored with a batting average of 290 in just 173 games. .

Last season, the Mariners made him a six-year offer to extend Jarred Kelenic’s contract without having made his debut in the league. MLBHowever, he rejected the offer.

The defensive skills of this young man are special, he has a great defense and an arm with a lot of direction that can make out to any runner in the MLB.

The very Seattle Mariners said that next Thursday he will be making his debut in the big team, who will be a starter since he debuted because he has already played at that level for a long time, but the ex-president of the team had it limited by interests not ethical; so the dismissal was earned.

