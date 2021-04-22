Marine species are leaving the equator due to climate change

(Photo by Valery Sharifulin TASS via Getty Images)

April 22 is celebrated in many countries of the world on Earth day. A good way to celebrate this day is by knowing one of the most interesting patterns that our planet presents, but which is unfortunately disappearing … and that can have very serious consequences.

Species are not distributed equally on the globe. There are not the same amount of species in the Arctic as we can find, for example, in the Mediterranean areas. But in the oceans, this pattern is even more marked. Species richness, a measure of the number of different organisms found in a place, is minimum at the north pole, increases as we decrease in latitude, reaches a maximum peak at the equator, and begins to decrease if we travel towards the south pole. Form, graphically, a bell.

Or rather, it formed. Because this pattern is getting lost, and right now the maximum is no longer at the equator, but slightly north and south of the equator. A hole has formed in the hood of species.

Why did this happen? To understand it, it is necessary to understand why the maximum was previously at the equator and the minimum at the poles. Y the reason is simple: the better the conditions, the more species exist. If the conditions are better, the species have to compete less and, therefore, survive better.

It is also true that in tropical waters there are microhabitats that do not occur in temperate zones, that marine currents carry nutrients to the equator … the factors are multiple, but the reality is that the best conditions were in the equator.

But no longer, and the culprit we can surely imagine: climate change. In tropical areas the waters have increased in temperature. Not dramatically, but enough that species have needed to migrate.

And this is a problem. Because the species that migrate will reach places where there are already assembled ecosystems. And there they will come into conflict with the species that inhabit those areas, which will make them compete and fight for ecological niches. In these cases, there is always some species that suffers.

Read more

The one that will always suffer is the ecosystem. Ecosystems are, as their name suggests, systems. Systems that are in a delicate and unstable balance, and disturbances can cause the ecosystem to end up collapsing. If a species of an ecosystem sees its numbers decrease because a competitor arrives, it drags all the species that depend on it. The ecosystem changes its structure and the way it works, and it is usually not for the better.

It might seem that we are exaggerating. The same is not so bad, right? The problem is that there is already a history. There have already been cases where this bell-shaped pattern of species richness has been modified by changes in climate. In one case, 125,000 years ago, the result was hard but not catastrophic. However, in the one that happened 252 million years ago, this change in the bell was a mass extinction.

At least in this case, we are warned. No one will be able to say that he was caught by surprise.

More stories that may interest you