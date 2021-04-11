Marine life flees from the equator to colder waters, and this would augur a mass extinction event | Life

Scientists warn that many marine species are fleeing the Earth’s equator and moving to other areas closer to the poles and that it could cause a distribution of oceanic life, something historically prior to a mass extinction of species.

The tropical water in the terrestrial equator has the greatest diversity of marine life on the entire planet, with coral reefs, large aggregations of tunas, sea turtles and whale sharks, and historically, due to the nature of our ecosystem, marine species decline as they move towards the poles.

But climate change, which among other things is causing temperatures to rise, is pushing a mass exodus of all these marine species beyond the equator, and this has been advised by a team of Australian researchers from the universities of Auckland, Queensland and the Sunshine Coast.

The report published in The Conversation predicts that we could be on the verge of a mass extinction event due to the alteration of the ecosystem derived from organisms fleeing the equator and heading to the new place where they are establishing themselves. However scientists clarify that this same thing happened 252 million years ago, and on that occasion 90% of all marine species died.

To reach this conclusion, the scientists tracked the distribution of nearly 49,000 different species across the ocean to see where they were headed as temperatures increased at the equator.

And it is that although naturally the distribution of oceanic life resembles a bell curve with only a few species near the north pole and the south pole, now it is no longer as uniform as before.

Climate change will hit some areas of the planet more violently than others, especially developing countries and the poorest areas.

The main problem is that when the marine life that has moved from the equator to other areas near the poles, they would at the same time become invasive species that would be competing with other species for food, space and other resources, and as there would not be food for all these species, many would die and disappear completely.

This would cause a domino effect on the rest of the species, and also on human life, and is that today the feeding of marine species represents a large part of the human diet and any variation of it could affect millions of communities around the world.