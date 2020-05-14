Marina Ruy Barbosa opened the game about diet, plastics, the desire to become vegetarian and put on weight in quarantine. The actress revealed that, because of the anxiety in the quarantine, she dispensed with the fitness routine. ‘For example, diet and exercise I am not doing anymore. I gave up for now ‘, he pointed out

Marina Ruy Barbosa opened the game about plastics, putting on quarantine, haters and vegetarianism. The actress answered questions from some fans on Instagram on Wednesday (13). In a series of videos, Xande Negrão’s wife confessed to setting up a diet with a restricted diet of meat, chicken and fish. “I am in the process of becoming a vegetarian. In the process. But sometimes it relapses,” he said. Check out the news and outburst of the redhead!

Marina Ruy Barbosa revealed that she already had the desire to have plastic surgery on her body. “I never did plastic surgery and I’m not perfect, quite the contrary. But I wanted to do it on my nose when I was younger. But now I don’t want to anymore. I like him the way he is and everything is fine,” he explained.

Marina Ruy Barbosa confessed to having discarded some of her routine actions in the quarantine because of anxiety. “It depends, there are days when I’m waking up really well and doing a lot of things. But others that I wake up in anguish and don’t want to do anything. But for example, diet and exercise I’m not doing anymore. I gave up for now”, he detailed.

Marina Ruy Barbosa was asked if she was still afraid of gaining weight during the quarantine. “I am not afraid of putting on weight. I will be scared in the quarantine there. I am afraid of dying or losing the one I love, my family, my parents … I am not putting on weight, I want to be happy”, warned artist.

Marina Ruy Barbosa guaranteed to take into account some criticisms she receives, however she highlighted seeing great differences between hater and constructive advice. “There are a lot of people who are malicious. I try to separate people who are malicious from constructive criticism, because constructive ones are important for us to grow. And hater is something crazy, which springs from nowhere,” he said.

Marina Ruy Barbosa is passionate about cats, however, at the beginning of the relationship, the pilot Xande Negrão did not share this same feeling. “I have this problem, I am very gatekeeper. I love cats and, if I could, I would take everyone on the street to put here at home”, she highlighted and, afterwards, evaluated the husband’s relationship with the pets: “In the beginning, the Xande had nothing against but also nothing in favor, however … To date and marry me you have to like cats “.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

