Marina Ruy Barbosa excited fans when she commented on the photo of her husband, Xandinho Negrao, alongside the pages and ladies of her wedding. ‘Let the redheads come,’ wrote the actress in the publication.

Pregnant? Marina Ruy Barbosa is questioned by fans after comment



In responding to Marina’s comment, several followers questioned her about a possible pregnancy. “Are you pregnant?” Asked one. “Look, I think they’re already on their way,” said one more. Some netizens recalled a line from the actress in an Instagram chat recently, when she said she plans to become a vegetarian.

Marina Ruy Barbosa and Xandinho Negrão want children, but not at the moment

Photo: Disclosure, Instagram / Marina Ruy Barbosa / PurePeople

“I think the realization that you said it will be this year is going to be a baby,” said one. “In the Stories that she left in the air some doubts saying that we already know about the future. I don’t know, huh! I think we already have a baby in the oven!”, Speculated another fan. Several netizens hoped that Marina’s pregnancy will not take long to happen. “Hopefully soon”, “Quarantine is great for making redheads” and “Anxious waiting for this news” were some comments left in the post.

Actress dismisses pregnancy at the moment: ‘I’m very independent’



In an interview with “TV Fama”, Marina Ruy Barbosa ruled out the possibility of becoming a mother in the coming years. The actress – who joked about motherhood while holding a baby in the U.S. – said she was on guard against an unplanned pregnancy. “I take all the necessary precautions, so you won’t have a baby suddenly,” he explained. “For sure, (the baby) will be planned by both of us. He works a lot, I am also very independent, I have my life, my career”, he said.

Marina denies influence of age on the desire to be a mother: ‘There is no such thing’



Marina Ruy Barbosa also stated that she does not think her moment has arrived. “Obviously there is a desire to be a mother, but I find it funny because as I got married, people already make a timeline. Dating, home and then you have to be a mother. ‘But why haven’t you been a mother yet?’ Guys, I haven’t been a mother yet because I didn’t feel it was the right time yet, “she told TV Fama. But she denies that her age influences that decision. “Ah, it is not because she is very young, I think that there is no age for anything. It is not for any specific reason. Simply, because I have not yet felt that it is my time, my moment, our moment as a couple to have children. “, highlighted Marina, who recalled a bikini photo during the quarantine.

