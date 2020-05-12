Marina Ruy Barbosa shared a photo of a striped bikini on Instagram to highlight her longing to stroll in the social quarantine due to the coronavirus. ‘Lost on the camera roll … Looking for other angles’, joked the artist who, afterwards, wrote: ‘I miss the sun, right, dear?’

Marina Ruy Barbosa shared a bikini photo on Instagram. The actress revealed that she was missing the holidays when she shared the click of Carnival 2020. “Lost on the camera roll … Looking for other angles”, joked the artist who, in the sequence, wrote: “Missing the sun, right, dear ? ” In the image, the muse appears with striped beachwear in shades of white and blue, valuing beauty and body. In addition, she wore a straw hat with golden hoop earrings. The record was published on Tuesday (12) and caught the attention of the web from the angle. “I’m going to take a picture at this angle (laughs)”, highlighted one fan and another agreed: “Beautiful! If I had, 3 kg of jowl falling (laughs)”.

Marina Ruy Barbosa intends to change her hair: ‘Cut urgent’

The photo published by Marina Ruy Barbosa drew attention to the muse’s long hair. In publication, stylist Patricia Zuff highlighted the length of the threads. “That hair, huh, daughter?”, Joked the professional. In response, the muse admitted she wanted to change the look, but she would like directions for a new cut. “Needing to cut urgent !!! (laughs) Let’s think about a new look, please!”.

Marina Ruy Barbosa’s mother wins tribute: ‘Very grateful’

Marina Ruy Barbosa shared some old photos with her mother, Gio Ruy Barbosa, and paid tribute to her. “Mother’s lap. I was always very close to my family and very grateful to her. But today, more than ever, I feel – extremely – grateful to have mine, well, healthy and to be able to say how much I love them!” , highlighted and, in the sequence pointed out: “Good thing that on good days and on heavy days I can count on you; I can lie on your lap and believe that better days will come! Mother lioness, who can stand to help me not to fall apart whenever I need to “.

Marina Ruy Barbosa points out the importance of mental health in quarantine

Marina Ruy Barbosa said that it was not easy to deal with social isolation due to the coronavirus. The actress explained that the challenge is not only about leaving home but also following the sad news about the growth of cases in Brazil and in the world. “It is difficult and almost impossible to try to see positive sides in a situation like this; the world is suffering from the pandemic, Brazilians are suffering without any security … It is difficult to remain optimistic! It is difficult to watch the news and not cry. Let there be mental health! Let there be! “, He pointed out.

