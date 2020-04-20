Felipe Simas is recovered from the new coronavirus after being isolated for 14 days. The actor shared a photo in which he misses his youngest son, Vicente, who celebrates a month on Monday (20). The recovery of Téo from the soap opera ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’ was celebrated by professional colleagues like Marina Ruy Barbosa, her partner in ‘Totalmente Demais’, currently undergoing a reprise

Felipe Simas has double reason to celebrate. The actor ended the period of isolation away from his children after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday (20), when the youngest, Vicente, celebrates his first month. The Téo of the soap opera “Salve-se Quem Puder”, currently offline, shared a photo after meeting the boy again. “As I write, I walk with Vicente on my lap. After 14 days without touching him, without making him sleep, without giving him the bath he likes so much, I return to the routine of running a father in quarantine. Today he turns two. Let’s celebrate life, “celebrated Felipe.

Felipe’s recovery was celebrated by Marina Ruy Barbosa

While he was isolated, his wife, Mariana Uhlmann updated the actor’s health status to the fans and reported that the family’s first-born, Joaquim, aged 5, had a crying crisis due to his father. “It is supernormal. We have treated the disease with a lot of reality for them,” explained the journalist. Marina Ruy Barbosa, Felipe’s partner in “Totalmente Demais”, current replay of the seven o’clock track, commented with emoticons with folded hands. “Viva”, celebrated Carol Castro. Dudu Azevedo and Caio Paduan responded with a heart emoticon. Fans also celebrated the recovery. “A lot of health, boy. Take care,” wished a follower.

Flavia Pavanelli also contracted Covid-19

Actress of the children’s novel “As Aventuras de Poliana”, Flavia Pavanelli was another famous one to contract the coronavirus. The influencer was taken by surprise with the diagnosis since she was already in isolation. When asking followers to be careful with delivery packaging, she received criticism when accused of associating one thing with another. After defending herself, Brenda’s interpreter from the SBT newsletter returned to social media and said she felt a little headache and fatigue and lack of taste and smell. “I’m fine, thank God, and it’s all right,” he said. In another report, he stated that no one in his family and neither the fiance, Junior Mendonza, had symptoms of Covid-19, which affected other personalities such as journalist Mari Palma, singer Preta Gil and actress Fernanda Paes Leme.

Felipe was touched by his son. Learn reason!

At the end of last year, Mariana’s husband said that his eldest son was leaving school after a season of apprenticeship, when he managed to write his own name. “Academically, perhaps the most important step in life. Emotionally, perhaps the most intense year of his life. He, mature, held back tears during the day. He only allowed himself to cry and say he was nervous when, inside the car, we accelerated through last time on the beautiful street where the ‘batutinhas’ are, “he said.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

