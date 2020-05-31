Marina Ruy Barbosa talked to Manu Gavassi in a live and revealed that her self-esteem is not always high. ‘I’m looking for her [autoestima] until today. I am very confident about work. In my personal life, I am very sensitive, intense … I am not fragile, but I am more open-hearted. To deal with love and friendship I am more butter ‘, it was defined. Read more!

Marina Ruy Barbosa participated in a virtual chat with Manu Gavassi and told some curiosities about her personal and professional life. One of the most admired beauties of her generation, the actress confessed that, despite this, her self-esteem is not always the best. “I’m looking for her [autoestima] until today. I am very confident about work. In my personal life, I am very sensitive, intense … I am not fragile, but I am more open-hearted. To deal with love and friendship I am more butter, “she confessed. And she was understood by the ex-BBB, who said that she went through very similar issues.” I identified a lot with what you said. This was my life challenge too. I asked myself, ‘Why can’t I have the same attitude as my work in my personal life?’ In my love life, I let people make me a muggle, “he said.

Marina Ruy Barbosa used trick to win jobs

Marina Ruy Barbosa debuted on TV as a girl and, as she grew up, she felt the need to look older in order to be able to be called up for a greater number of jobs. So, according to her, she used a trick. “When I look at my old photos, I remember that I filled myself with makeup, all to show that I had grown up and could pick up women’s papers,” said the artist, who remembered this week a hairstyle she wore in childhood, with braids.

Fans bet on Marina Ruy Barbosa’s pregnancy

A recent comment by Marina Ruy Barbosa left the artist’s fans with fleas behind her ear. Upon seeing a post from her husband, Xandinho Negrao, with whom she has been quarantining on a real honeymoon, the actress replied: “Let the redheads come!”, Referring to the couple’s children. It was enough for followers to start speculating about Marina’s possible pregnancy. “Are you pregnant?” Asked a fan. “Look, I think they are already on their way,” replied an internet user. “In the Stories that she left in the air some doubts saying that we already know about the future. I don’t know, huh! I think we already have a baby in the oven!”, Pointed out a third follower.

Marina changes food and dispenses quarantined exercises

In a conversation with her fans on the social network, Marina Ruy Barbosa said that she has changed some habits in this quarantine. “I am in the process of becoming a vegetarian. In the process. But sometimes it relapses,” he said. And she explained how her relationship with productivity is going through this period of social isolation: “It depends, there are days when I’m waking up really well and doing a lot of things. But others that I wake up in anguish and don’t want to do anything. I’m not doing it anymore. I gave up for now “.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’