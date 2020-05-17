Marina Ruy Barbosa asked the responsible authorities to postpone the Enem tests, scheduled for November this year, and justified saying that because of the Coronavirus pandemic many are not being able to study. In the text, the actress insisted on assuming her privileges, but guaranteed: ‘I cannot say what all these people feel, live and face. I don’t carry this pain with me. I have that awareness. But to give voice to these people, to these struggles is possible ‘

Marina Ruy Barbosa wrote a text on her social network to ask the responsible authorities to review the decision to keep the Enem date, set for November this year, despite the pandemic by the Coronavirus having suspended the face-to-face classes. “The pandemic is there, throwing social and economic differences in our face even more strongly. And we are not going to be deceived. When all this passes (because it will pass!), This social distance tends to increase. The discussion around of Enem just shows that that maxim ‘if you try, you can’ is an illusion. What a sadness to see so many people so far from the minimum necessary to be healthy, the minimum necessary to study “, wrote the actress, who wants to return to the novels platinum and in the skin of a villain.

‘I don’t know what it’s like to go hungry’, says Marina Ruy Barbosa

Xandinho Negrão’s wife justified her decision by making the appeal by stating that despite not being in the shoes of people harmed by the lack of education, she finds it important to give voice to this struggle. “They never suspected me because of the color of my skin. I never had to lie about my sexuality. I don’t know what it’s like to starve. I don’t know what it’s like to deprive myself of studying to work. So I can’t say what all “These people feel, live and face. I don’t carry this pain with me. I can’t speak for them. I have this awareness. But giving a voice to these people, these struggles is possible. It is within my reach, within our reach and that need is urgent “, explained the redhead, who is temporarily living with her husband in the United States, but assumed she was missing her parents, who are in Brazil.

Maisa and most famous supported Marina Ruy Barbosa

Marina, who adopted another kitten during this quarantine, ended her publication explaining once again the reasons why she decided to speak out on the subject. “Once again I say, this reality never belonged to me. But to be sensitized with this and to try, in the way I am able, to help change this situation has become increasingly important to me. Survival, even mental, needs to be above any calendar, “he said, gaining the support of celebrities like Maisa Silva, Mariana Ximenes, Bela Gil and Sophia Abrahão.

Marina Ruy Barbosa tries to follow a vegetarian diet

The artist said in a recent conversation with her followers that she has been trying to stop eating red meat, fish and chicken. “I’m in the process of becoming a vegetarian. In the process. But sometimes, I relapse,” he explained. And she said that social isolation has affected her mood a lot: “There are days when I’m waking up really well and doing a lot of things. But others that I wake up in anguish and don’t want to do anything. But for example, diet and exercise I’m not doing more. I gave up for now “.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’