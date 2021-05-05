Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson will be the star of UFC Las Vegas 26 this Saturday

Despite having fights on the billboard like Geoff neil vs. Neil Magny, Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor gillespie Or until Donald cerrone vs. Alex Morono, the UFC has chosen to designate the duel between Marina Rodriguez Y Michelle Waterson as the new star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26 of this Saturday.

According to Ariel Helwani from ESPN, as of yesterday there had been no official pronouncement on the matter from the UFC due to Rodriguez’s logistical problems, but apparently that would have already been resolved.

Rodriguez, number six in the Peso Paja ranking, comes from improving his record with the promotion in 3 – 1 – 2 with a TKO in the second round against his compatriot Amanda ribas. That fight took place in the Preliminaries of UFC 257.

Waterson, former Atomweight champion of Invicta FC, was rediscovered with victory in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 10 with a split decision win over Angela hill.

For number nine in the ranking, this will be the fourth undercard she will headline for the UFC.

Originally, the UFC Las Vegas 26 star was going to host the return of TJ Dillashaw to the Octagon, but as the ex-champion of the Gallos suffered a cut his fight with Cory Sandhagen was postponed.

