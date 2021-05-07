Marina Rodríguez believes that a victory at UFC Vegas 26 would bring her closer to a starting opportunity

One of the main attractions of the straw division, Marina Rodriguez believes she is close to an opportunity for the belt of UFC. The Brazilian faces Michelle Waterson in the main event at UFC Vegas 26.

Rodriguez, it would take a convincing victory to be close to the belt. In an interview with UFC, spoke on the subject.

“After I win this fight, I think I will be very close to a belt fight. I have to beat someone in the Top 3 first. It depends on who will be my next opponent. That will define a lot about my future. None of them are ready to face Rose, but I know I am ”, explained Marine.

In a great phase in UFC, Rodriguez comes off the biggest victory of his career. On UFC 257, the Brazilian surprised and knocked out Amanda ribas, ending with the undefeated of his rival in his passage through the Octagon.

With victory, Marine got his third win. The strawweight also has two draws, and a loss in its passage through in UFC.

At the moment, Rodriguez is in sixth position in the ranking led by Rose namajunas, Michelle He is in the ninth and will seek to obtain a new winning streak after a complex phase.