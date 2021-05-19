Marina Granovskaia, the most powerful woman in elite football who puts a heavy hand on Chelsea

05/19/2021 at 4:23 PM CEST

Despite being one of the most powerful people in the world of football, neither the cameras nor the spotlights focus too much on him. Is about Marina Granovskaia, the woman who puts an iron hand on Chelsea, through whom all the important decisions of the club pass.

Granovskaia, 46, is the executive director of the ‘blue’ ensemble. She started her career more than 20 years ago as an advisor to the current owner of the club, Roman abramovich, at the oil company Sibneft, and since 2013 she is the main decision-maker in Stamford Bridge.

The enigmatic executive can be seen in the great signings of the London team, but it is far from the media focus. Abramovich’s highest person of confidence, he has more decision-making power in day-to-day issues than other people with higher positions such as the president Bruce buck, the CEO, Guy laurence, or even the other director, Eugene Tennenbaum. She is the ‘most powerful woman in the world of football’, according to The Times.

Granovskaia is responsible for the club’s signings, sales, and negotiations., like the contract of more than 900 million with Nike. He was, among others, in the photography with the sales of Courtois and Hazard to Real Madrid, and also in the purchases of Kanté, Havertz, Ziyech or Werner.

Born in Russia, she has dual Russian-Canadian citizenship. He was not trained in the business world, but his experience has allowed him to earn the position and the stripes. Graduated in foreign languages, she speaks, in addition to English and Russian, different languages ​​fluently.

Without being able to sign her two markets for the FIFA sanction, Chelsea was reinforced this summer and the arrival of Tuchel has relaunched him in England and Europe, reached the final of the Champions League, in addition to also achieving it with the women’s team.

Added to all that, Chelsea have managed to successfully manage their accounts despite the pandemic, achieving a positive balance of 37.5 million euros despite spending 247 on signings, something that places him among one of the only greats, and has attracted praise from important presidents, such as Bayern, Karl Heinz Rummenigge: “Chelsea’s numbers are very positive. Marina Granovskaia has done a very good job & rdquor;.

This summer, the Chelsea, who started as a covered, is working on hiring an elite striker. On the list are Haaland, Agüero or Lukau. Granovskaia has got down to business.