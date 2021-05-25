Marina García, from ‘The island of temptations’, was with a famous person before participating in the program

Marina García participated in the latest edition of The Island of Temptations with her partner at that time, Jesús, the one he left at the end of the reality show by one of the tempters, Isaac, known as Wolf.

After this, the young woman has continued to increase her fame and her followers on her Instagram profile and is also one of the new faces of the Mediaset platform, Mtmad. There he has already told some things both related to his public and private life.

In one of the chapters he told that he has reconciled with his ex, Jesus, although it seems that only they try to be friends, for which they went on a trip to Mexico together. In the last episode Marina has introduced her friends and these have made her talk about other relationships besides the ones that are currently known to her.

Apparently the Sevillian was with someone you know before entering The Island of Temptations. Which sounds a little weird because, supposedly, when he entered the program he was wearing six years of romantic relationship with Jesus.

Magazine What do you say, it echoed this in February, shortly after the broadcast of the third edition of one of Telecinco’s most powerful reality shows began. And, according to that medium, Marina had a Romance With a former VIP Big Brother contestant Alejandro Nieto.

In his video of Mtmad ni Marina not even her friends reveal the name of this person, so it cannot be confirmed that he is Grandson. According to one of her friends, Estela, they met at a disco from southern Andalusia and it was she who caught the boy’s attention to introduce him to Marina. To this day, Estela affirms that this person is like his “brother”, from which it follows that at least she continues to maintain contact with him.

They also clarify that Marina at that time, two or three years ago, he was not with Jesus. In their participation in the program they both said that they had had ups and downs and that they had broken their relationship on more than one occasion, albeit temporarily.

Besides that, the friends added that they like Jesus very well and that they could not imagine that Marina could be unfaithful to him on the island. “Jesus is a very good boy and we fall in love. Marina reveals how many years she has been with her mother and answers all the doubts about their relationship very well, but it is true that You could see Marina that she was not happy with him, “said one of them.