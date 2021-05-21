Marina García and Jessica Vall will compete in the final of the 200 breaststroke

05/20/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Marina Garcia Y Jessica Vall They qualified for the final of the 200 breaststroke of the Budapest Europeans, after closing the semifinals on Thursday with the sixth and seventh best marks of all participants, respectively.

Garcia, who finished third in her series with a time of 2: 24.25 minutes, was 2.70 seconds behind the British Molly renshaw, which confirmed its status as the top favorite for gold, after achieving the best time in the semifinals with a time of 2: 21.55.

Jessica Vall, who closed the semifinals with a mark of 2: 24.50, will have to significantly improve his performance if he wants to get back on a podium from which he has not gotten off since 2014 in Berlin, after hanging the bronze in the German capital and the silver in the Europeans of London 2016 and Glasgow 2018.