Marina del Pilar promises that Baja California will have more film productions

The Baja Studios film studios were visited by the Baja California gubernatorial candidate: Marina del Pilar. In his meeting with creative industries, he promised to create opportunities through tax incentives and to seek Mexican and international investment to make Baja California the capital of cinema in Mexico. Del Pilar intends to turn the state into a space with vitality in which the creative industry excels, on this subject he said:

We will be promoters of the creators of our State, of the creative industries of our State. Fashion, gastronomy and the tourist vocation of our State. We want to turn Baja California into the capital of cinema and promote all the vocations of Baja California.

The health contingency has caused economic problems in the creative and entertainment industries, as the restrictions have forced to avoid the concentration of people and their interaction, so the candidate sees that by 2022 the health outlook could give the opportunity to reactivate the sector and encourage Baja California to be an attractive space for film and audiovisual production.

It is the industries that precisely put people’s talent at the center. This orange economy will be important, we will promote and disseminate them. I myself will disseminate it in the country and internationally. The goal is to attract more investment and investment related to creative industries

The Baja Studios in Playas de Rosarito were originally opened by 20th Century Fox in 1997 for the recording of the movie Titanic – 88% James Cameron. Since then, videos have been recorded for the group’s “Vertigo” tour. U2; the series Tremors in 2003, Fear the Walking Dead – 76% in 2016 and Selena: The Series – 64% from Netflix in 2020.

The candidate Marina del Pilar in a conference at the Baja Studios

Movies have also been shot on Rosarito beaches: 007: Tomorrow Never Dies – 57% (Tomorrow Never Dies, 1998), Deep blue sea (1999), Dreams of a murderer – 25% (In Dreams, 1999), The Weight of Water (2000), Pearl Harbor – 25% (2001), Captain of Sea and War: The Farthest Coast of the World – 85% (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, 2003), Kung Pow: Enter the Fist – 11% (2002), Ghosts of the Abyss – 80% (2003), Jumper (2008), All Is Lost – 94% (All Is Lost, 2013), Against the Sun (2014) and The Big Little One – 22% (Little Boy, 2015).

While it opened as a museum, elements and settings from the films of the saga of X Men Fox and Planet of the Apes – 45% Tim Burton filmed in 2001.

