Marina de Tavira wishes “all the happiness” to Rafael Sánchez with his new love

The actress was accessible to the press and asked for respect for her private life when questioned about the romance of Rafael Sánchez Navarro, 63 years old, with a woman 24 years younger.

“The truth is that I have not read anything [sobre su nueva relación], but I will always wish him all the happiness “, He said.

Given the insistence of the reporters on the subject, De Tavira thanked the interest and asked to address only professional issues: “I thank you very much for your presence and, as you always know, I respect your work, but I also like that the personal part remains personal”.

Marina de Tavira stars in The Paradise of Invention. (Jesus Soto)

Upon hearing questions about her courtship with Diego Luna, the 46-year-old artist said: “As you know, I always treat him, I always try to keep the professional and the personal in different areas.”