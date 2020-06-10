‘Session’ is an initiative by actors and playwrights to reactivate the theater in Mexico in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

With readings of virtual scripts that will show the public the genesis of a staging, a group of actors and playwrights seek to revive the theater in Mexico amid the pandemic of COVID-19.

The initiative ‘Login’ seek to create a “meeting between screens, creators and the public” to face the pause that the theater industry has had due to confinement to avoid virus infectionsexplained Ana Carolina Mancilla, producer of Lobos producciones, who promotes this initiative in a videoconference.

The project brings together 12 actors how Tavira Marina, nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for the film cinta Roma ’; Luis Gerardo Méndez, Ludwika Paleta, Regina Blandón and Juan Manuel Bernal, as well as three directors and two theater writers with extensive experience.

The actors will six weekly functions in which they will interpret the first readings of plays that will be shown to the public virtually from their homes.

The playwrights Ximena Escalante and Conchi León They will write unpublished texts that will send six pairs of actors to interpret them for the first time on the screen in front of the public under the direction of Enrique Singer.

The actor Luis Gerardo Méndez He assured that this initiative shows a part of the theatrical creation little known by the public, which will have access to the way in which a character and a story are built behind the scenes.

“The first readings reveal a lot how we are as actors, what we bring inside and intuition and those first intuitions most of the time are very powerful and it is nice to see what happens to an actor when he faces a text for the first time, “he said in the videoconference.

Tavira He pointed out that the actors maintain the need to continue communicating with the public through these new forms that represent a histrionic challenge for the actors.

The functions will be performed on Friday from June 19.

The funds raised through the presentations will be donated to the Actor’s House in Mexico, which houses retired actors and actresses.

