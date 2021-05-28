Marina de Tavira joins Apple’s Spanish series – El Sol de México

The Mexican actress Marina de Tavira, nominated for an Oscar for Rome (2018), the New Yorker Rosie Pérez and the Spanish Maribel Verdú lead the cast of Now and then, the first Spanish series on Apple TV, from the creators of Velvet and Las chicas of the cable.

Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández Valdés, from Bambú Producciones, are behind this series that will be directed by Gideon Raff (Homeland). It will be shot in Spanish and English and will be set in Miami.

It is a thriller that revolves around a group of friends whose lives changed forever during a weekend of celebrations that ended with one of them dead. Twenty years later, the other five are reunited after receiving a threat that puts their seemingly perfect lives at risk.

Apple announced the full cast on Thursday, with several Latin American actors. Marina de Tavira will be Ana, a prepared and ambitious woman who has decided to park her political career to support that of her husband.

Rosie Pérez, also nominated for an Oscar for Fearless (1993), will be Flora, a detective obsessed with discovering the truth about an unsolved case from 20 years ago and Maribel Verdú (And your mother too, Pan’s Labyrinth) Sofía, a lawyer strong and self-made that hides too many secrets.

The cast will also feature Mexican José María Yazpik (Narcos: México) as Pedro, a candidate for mayor of Miami and married to Ana; Colombian Manolo Cardona as Marcos, a doctor who has had to sacrifice all his dreams to hide that common secret.