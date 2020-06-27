After several positive cases of COVID-10 were confirmed in Telefe, especially in the program The fair price that it was leading Lizy Tagliani until a few days ago, the station authorities decided to test the main figures of the channel. For this reason, on Wednesday Veronica Lozano He made his program, Cortá por Lozano, from his home and explained that he could only return to the apartment when he had the results of his swab. And the same thing happened with Cristina Pérez and Rodolfo Barili, the visible faces of Telefe Noticias, with the exception that the latter learned that their studies had given negative just at the time they were in charge of the newscast.

The fact that journalists received their test results in the middle of a live program and read them on the air, raised many questions. And one of those who had no qualms about going out to criticize this decision was Marina Calabró, who from the screen of El Nueve, where Confrontados leads, dispatched himself against his colleagues and the friendly channel authorities.

“Controversy broke out after this decision by Telefe and its central newscast to communicate live the results of Cristina Pérez and Rodolfo Barili. Results of the PCR test that had been done just 24 hours before. People are mad at this on social media. Why did they do it if there were no close contacts that would have tested positive? Why so fast the result? Why speculate with communicating it on television when it was obvious, and it is very clear, that the result was from before? If not, they would not have been exposed to such tension. What would have happened if someone tested positive? ”, Marina began by introducing the topic.

After the debate on whether or not the decision of the Telefe Noticias hosts was open, Calabró wondered: « Isn’t it a bit misleading the audience, trying to make people believe that they are seeing that at that moment you are learning the result of a test that you surely knew beforehand? «

And then he continued with his opinion: « It seems to me that the limit is the fact that if a channel does not preserve its central news space, what does it preserve? If we do not care about the credibility of those who tell us what happens in the daily life of Argentina in the context of a pandemic, what does it matter to us? There is not limit. And someone who does not have a prejudice says anything and that I have made programs, in quotes, very yellow. But, with this level of yellowness, I haven’t seen much. ”

At that moment, Carlos Monti recalled that « for the same reason they destroyed Santiago del Moro ”, referring to the criticism received by the driver for performing a live coronavirus blood test during a Together We Can Achieve it broadcast. And Marina agreed with him. But he clarified that, at that time, the driver intended to « do teaching » with the doctor Guillemo Capuya.

“Santiago wanted to show, for the first time on television, that the antibody test was going. And that people had access to something that was an unknown world, beyond that later it was frivolous and there is also the objection. But The newscast, at my discretion and to my liking, has no educational purpose. It is show, smooth and flat. We can discuss if it is worth it in all contexts, if the pandemic and the suffering of the people does not matter in order to make a tenth more. But let’s not say that this was constructive in order to create awareness« Calabró concluded.

