It was their first qualifying round at the WTA level and Marina Bassols (Nº291) has not been able to get a better grade. The 21-year-old Spanish took a risk this weekend by joining the Qualy del Palermo WTA 250, where he has taken forward the two games that he needed to access the main square. First an easy victory against Bilardo (6-0, 6-1) and then a very worked one against Di Giuseppe (7-6, 7-6). This week you will have the opportunity to leave your first mark on the top step of the circuit.