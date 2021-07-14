Marina apologizes to the families of the disappeared in Nuevo Laredo

TAMAULIPAS

In an unprecedented event, the Secretary of the Navy offered a public apology for the forced disappearance of 27 people in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, among which 12 of them were extrajudicially executed during the operations carried out in 2018 in the fight against organized crime.

The event was held on the morning of Tuesday 13 in the Plaza Primera de Mayo, north of the city of Nuevo Laredo, where Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez, Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior; Ramiro Lobato Camacho, rear admiral and head of the SEMAR Human Rights Promotion and Protection Unit, as well as representatives of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.

The Secretariat of the Navy and Navy of Mexico offers a public apology. This institution of the Mexican state deeply regrets the situation and therefore undertakes to continue collaborating extensively with the authorities, ”Lobato Camacho expressed in his speech.

He said that the public apology comes from recommendation 36UVG2020 issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for the disappearance of 27 people, of which 12 of them were extrajudicially executed between the months of February to May 2018. .

After two people managed to survive, they told what happened and after a search they could find the 12 executed.

It turned out that during those four months, Navy personnel operated in Nuevo Laredo to combat organized crime and the Local Commission for Human Rights presented evidence that showed their participation in the forced disappearance of said persons.

Upon receiving the complaint, the UN requested that the Navy had to present an apology, in addition to criminally prosecuting the elements, considering that there was a crime.

On April 9, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic executed an arrest warrant against 30 naval elements and we hope they will resolve according to the law regarding the events that occurred from February to May of this entity, ”added Lobato Ramírez.

For his part, Encinas accepted that there is a profound human rights crisis in the country and that the current federal government seeks to eradicate forced disappearance.

We will continue to face this serious problem without kinks, without pretense and with all the firmness of the state to mitigate and punish it, ”he said.

He accepted that behind each disappeared person there is a family whose life will never be the same, because they suffer the worst of absences not knowing the whereabouts and fate of a loved one.

After the event, the institutions sought out the relatives of the disappeared victims to initiate dialogue and carry out comprehensive reparation.

He also assured that the federal government will continue looking for the other 13 people who have yet to be located.

I also endorse the will of the Mexican state to fulfill its duty to fully repair the victims. I hope that by ending this event we can establish the basic agreements to begin the process of comprehensive reparation for all families, seeking coordinated action from all authorities involved, ”he said.

For Fabiola Reyes, a victim of these disappearances, the apology is not enough, because there are still colleagues from the group who cannot find their loved ones.

Although she has already found her relative, she said she is in solidarity with the others, so they would demand that the searches be reactivated since they have been suspended for a year.

jcs