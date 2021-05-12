Marina Abramovic, 2021 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts

The performance artist Marina Abramovic has been awarded the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, as the jury in charge of its award made public this Wednesday. This candidacy has been proposed by María Sheila Cremaschi, director of the Hay Festival Segovia (Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities).

In this edition they attended the award of the Arts a total of 59 candidatures from 24 nationalities. This has been the first of the eight Princess of Asturias Awards that are awarded this year, in which they reach their forty-first edition.

Marina Abramovic was born in Belgrade on November 30, 1946. He studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Belgrade (1965-1970) and completed his postgraduate studies at the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb (Croatia, 1972). Between 1973 and 1975 he taught at the Academy of Fine Arts in Novi Sad. In 1976 he left Yugoslavia and settled in Amsterdam.

In this city met West German performance artist Uwe Laysiepen, Ulay, With whom he began to collaborate exploring the concepts of ego and artistic identity, the traditions of their respective cultural heritages and the individual’s desire for rites. They dressed and behaved like twins and created a relationship of complete trust.

In 1988 they decided to do a spiritual journey, The Great Wall Walk, with which they would conclude their relationship: they would both walk along the Great Wall of China, each starting at the opposite end and meeting in the center for one last hug. According to critics, Abramovic’s work explores “the limits of the body and the mind” through risky and complex performances in a constant search for individual freedom.

He began his career as a performance artist in the 1970s. After his first solo performances, Ritmo 10 (1973), Ritmo 5 (1974), Ritmo 2 (1974) and Ritmo 0 (1974), and after meeting Ulay, he devised a series of works with him in which their bodies they created additional spaces for interaction with the audience: Relation in Space, Relation in Movement and Death Self. In 1997 he presented the piece Balkan Baroque at the Venice Biennale, for which he received the Golden Lion for the best artist.

In 2005 he presented at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (New York) Seven Easy Pieces: en seven consecutive nights he recreated the works of pioneering performance artists in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as two of his own, Lips of Thomas and Entering the Other Side (1975 and 2005, respectively).

In 2010, a large retrospective of her work was inaugurated at the MoMa in New York, which included video records from the 1970s, photographs and documents, a chronological installation with the recreation by actors of actions previously carried out by the artist and the most extensive presentation made by Abramovic: 716 and a half hours sitting motionless in front of a table in the museum atrium, where the spectators were invited in turn to sit in front of her, to share the presence of the artist.

In 2013 the documentary about this retrospective The Artist is Present was released, directed by Matthew Akers, which was nominated for best documentary at the Independent Spirit Awards 2013 and received the Audience Award for the best documentary at the Berlin Film Festival 2012.

From that experience came the idea to create the Marina Abramovic Institute (MAI), an art center located in Hudson (New York, USA) in which all kinds of cultural events, workshops and exhibitions related to performance are held. and contemporary art. In 2011 he premiered Life and Death of Marina Abramovic, edited by Robert Wilson, a cross between theater, opera and visual art.

In 2016 she published her autobiography Walking Through Walls and in 2018 she made her debut as an operatic stage director in the play Pelléas et Mélisande at the Flanders Opera. In 2020 he released Seven Deaths of Maria Callas, an operatic montage around the figure of the diva; that same year, the Royal Academy of Arts scheduled a retrospective on the Serbian artist’s work that had to be postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awarded the Commander’s Cross of Austria and honorary doctorate from the University of Plymouth (2009), Abramovic has received, among other awards, the Golden Lion for best artist at the Venice Biennale (1997), the Niedersächsischer Kunstpreis (2003), the New York Dance and Performance Award (2003) and the Cultural Leadership Award from the American Federation of Arts (2011).

The jury for this award, which has met telematically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was chaired by Miguel Zugaza Miranda and composed of José María Cano de Andrés, María de Corral López-Dóriga, Dionisio González Romero, Blanca Gutiérrez Ortiz, Sergio Gutiérrez Sánchez , Lucas Macías Navarro, Ricardo Martí Fluxá, Fernando Masaveu Herrero, Hans Meinke Paege, Helena Pimenta Hernández, José María Pou Serra, Sandra Rotondo Urcola, Benedetta Tagliabue, Patricia Urquiola Hidalgo, Tadanori Yamaguchi, Aarón Zapico Braña and Catalina Luca de Tena y García -Conde, Marchioness of Valle de Tena (secretary).