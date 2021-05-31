Marin Cilic wins the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of Arthur Rinderknech

05/31/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

The Croatian player Marin cilic, number 47 of the ATP, won by 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-1 and 6-2 in two hours and nineteen minutes to Arthur Rinderknech, French tennis player, number 118 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

Rinderknech managed to break serve on one occasion, while Cilic, meanwhile, did it 6 times. Likewise, the Croatian player had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 73% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 59%, he made 6 double faults and got 53% of the service points.

Now we only have to wait for the thirty-second final of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between Cilic and the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, number 8 and seeded number 8.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face off. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 in パ リ.