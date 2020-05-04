One of the few Grand Slam champions in this century outside of ‘Big3’, Croatian Marin Cilic, a recent father, has valued and defended the need for the circuit to cut the prize-giving once and for all in major tournaments. The former US Open 2014 champion advocates compensating the balance a little more and ensuring that tennis players further away in the ranking can enjoy better financial rewards.

The debate, which has been on the table for several days in a period of great inactivity due to the pandemic, begins to generate pressure on the institutions, the main responsible and capable of bringing to fruition the demands of the players. The players with the lowest incomes are suffering greatly from this lack of activity and many of the best players in the world have defended measures beyond temporary aid.

“There should be a new balance of the prizemoney between tournaments”

The Croatian, as collected by Tennis.com, believes that the ATP did a great job creating a global calendar and a progression in prize money that made tennis grow so dramatically. “For many years, many ATP tournaments and Grand Slams have been doing very well, it was time for tournaments to start raising the prize money as the economy was developing that way. For us, the main and most important thing is to keep the calendar, keep tournaments that work well. It is special and important that tennis has that kind of long and complete calendar. “

However, Marin believes that now is the time to take another step. “What I always feel is that tennis should start to rebalance certain income from big tournaments, from Grand Slams or Masters 1000,” defends the Balkan. “And move on to smaller tournaments to help them grow and grow tennis. So maybe in 10 or 20 years we will have an ATP 250 tournament that offers a total prize pool of $ 1 million.”

