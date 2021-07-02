Marin Cilic progresses to the Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

07/02/2021 at 05:15 CEST

Marin cilic, Croatian, number 37 of the ATP and seed number 32, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (5) in three hours and seven minutes to Benjamin Bonzi, French tennis player, number 119 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Bonzi managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while Cilic did it 3 times. Likewise, the Croatian tennis player achieved 58% in the first serve, committed 7 double faults and made 66% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 74% effectiveness, one double fault and 63 % of points obtained at service.

In the round of 32, the Croatian will face the Russian player Daniil Medvedev, number 2 and seed number 2, next Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It takes place on grass in the open air and a total of 238 players participate in it. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who pass the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players. It also takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.