Marimar Vega: The actress confessed that she lost a baby. Regrettable!

Marimar Vega for the first time he spoke about a moment in his past; the famous confessed to one of her best friends that during her marriage to the actor Luis Ernesto Francolost a baby.

Through her official Instagram account, the famous woman released an interview she had with Rossana Nájera. Zuria Vega’s sister opened her heart to share a very painful situation like the actress.

Franco’s ex confessed to her friend that at the time she wanted to be a mother, but when she had the opportunity, she suffered an abortion. That loss caused great pain to the famous, so later she divorced the actor.

After the loss Marimar Vega fell in love again

After announcing the definitive separation with the famous, the actress thought that she would never find love again, but before long she had a new opportunity to fall in love again and now she is enjoying the relationship she has with the Argentine actor Horacio Pancheri.

The actress Vega mentioned that when a new romantic relationship arises, you begin to have an illusion of forming a family with that person, because the famous one would like to have a new opportunity to have a baby.

During the interview, Nájera also commented that she had three abortions, and that was when she decided to go to the doctor to find out the reason; The famous confessed to her friend that she made the decision not to have children, so it was a difficult time for her and her family.

Pancheri’s girlfriend confessed that she decided to freeze her eggs a year ago, just on the date her second nephew was born. She confessed that it was a complicated process because her sister Zuria Vega had her son.

Marimar Vega looks spectacular at 36 years old

Despite having had a difficult time in her life, actress Vega has been very active on social media to share what she does in this quarantine with her fans. The famous has taken the opportunity to boast how beautiful and attractive she looks at 36 years old.

We recall that during the first season of the series “The game of the keys”, the Mexican actress played a mysterious character, leaving viewers captivated by some scenes she performed in that project that was featured on Amazon Prime Video.

