Marimar Vega and Horacio Pancheri forget about the quarantine and celebrate with kisses

The actor couple made up of Marimar Vega and Horacio Pancheri They forgot about the quarantine, the distance and shared the viruses through frantic kisses.

The couple was captured through a Photographs in which they appear together and very affectionately sharing very loving kisses.

The above, after the couple joined the International Kiss Day It is celebrated on April 13, and was the framework to show off their romance in all its splendor.

The loving couple shows that for one day they were not much concerned with the restrictions currently being experienced by the Covid-19.

So the pair of actors shared what in love that they are and decided not to miss the opportunity to demonstrate it.

Immediately, the reactions of the netizens their expressions of love did not go unnoticed and they made various comments among which was read

Woooow “,” chinissss, what a kiss, it was read in the comments, referring to the nickname with which the actress calls her boyfriend.

In the same way they wrote warnings to the actor.

You’re going to kill her …

Some of the revealing images were shared through the Tv Notes magazine, however, the actress also shared one of the romantic photos through her Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that the instantaneous also accumulated several comments, since the couple appears exchanging intense Kisses, so his followers did not hesitate to react.

As for the actress, she shared a message in said publication which said:

And yes, as today everyone is going to upload photos of their kisses, today this photo is worth giving this kiss to me, my ‘Chino’ and myself @horaciopancheri “.

It is clear that if it is about love, the couple They are enjoying their romance to the fullest and if the virus attacks them, it should be together.

The actress Marimar Vega, she is the daughter of the remembered actor Gonzalo Vega, the remembered and talented man who gave life to the character of the play, the “Madam President”, the histrionic lost his life in October 2016.

