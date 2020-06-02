“Being a sex symbol is a heavy burden, especially when you are tired, hurt and bewildered.” —Marilyn Monroe–

By Francisco Herrera Coca | Norma Jeane Mortenson, better known as Marilyn Monroe, He was born on June 1, 1926 in Los Angeles, near Hollywood. Daughter of Gladys Pearl Baker, a single mother, the little girl was far from the glamor she never imagined she would have in her adult life.

Gladys was a film reel cutter for a movie studio and suffered to support her young daughter. This was the beginning of a nervous breakdown that would lead to schizophrenia for the rest of her life.

Comings and goings between foster homes and the orphanage were the constant in Norma Jeane’s childhood. On her 16th birthday, she received an offer to marry James Dougherty, her 21-year-old neighbor.

It was either that or the orphanage, and Norma chose the altar.

The United States had just entered World War II, and while men were recruited to fight on the front lines, women took their places in factories.

Norma Jeane got a job at a radio transmitter factory for the army. It was there that a Navy photographer captured the beautiful young woman with his lens.

The images reached the desk of a talent scout from 20th Century Fox studio, and in 1947 Norma Jean changed her name to Marilyn Monroe, and debuted with a small role in the movie Dangerous Years.

The roles grew in importance and her figure became better known, but it was until 1953 that two events would detonate the diva’s popularity.

First, the launch of a men’s magazine called Playboy, whose girl of the month was none other than Marilyn Monroe, posing nude on the iconic center pages.

But the nude actress’s photos were not new; It was a briefcase that Marilyn had posed for years before, before she became famous.

The magazine’s editor, Hugh Hefner, paid $ 500 for the images knowing that fame was very close to reaching the blonde. The original copies of the magazine, which at the time cost 50 cents, are currently worth $ 2,700, as only 54,000 copies were printed. ¡The legend was born!

Marilyn Monroe when she was a baby, in 1927

Gentlemen prefer blondes

Based on a Broadway musical, a film was released in 1953 that would make Marilyn a world-class star.

The film, a comedy directed by the legendary Howard Hawks, perfectly blends the light humor and sensuality that would become the hallmark of Monroe throughout his short career, in addition to including some musical numbers that would far transcend his own headband.

The most famous of them Diamonds are a girl’s best friend (Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend), where the blonde sings “A kiss can be great, but it doesn’t pay the rent”, It helped cement the myth of the sexy, shallow pump that most men fell in love with in the mid-1950s.

Modeled after Mae West –– a blonde-tinged actress who had shocked the media 20 years ago –– spiced with the laughter and flirtatious movements of Betty Boop –– the sexy star of the cartoons made by Max Fleischer in The 1930s –– who had also been the target of protests by Puritan women’s groups, Monroe toyed with the duality between a “man-eating vampire” and an innocent blonde with a good heart.

How to Fish a Millionaire (How to Marry a Millionaire, 1953), or The Itch of the Seventh Year (The Seven Year Itch, 1955), were the great successes in which Monroe perfected his character at the hands of great directors such as Billy Wilder , who commented in his biography, in a joking tone, that his wife would never forgive him an infidelity, unless it was with Marilyn, and in that case “he would run to the beauty salon to show it off.”

The setbacks of their first collaboration, however, paled with what came later, in Una Eva and dos Adanes (Some Like it Hot, 1959).

The filming was a nightmare and Wilder and his actress engaged in a power struggle. Monroe was late for filming and used as a pretext that he was lost, even though it was the same studio where he had filmed several of his previous films.

In addition, the actress refused to memorize her parliaments, which led the director to write them in notes he pasted on the set, which the actress absentmindedly dropped or simply ignored.

Billy Wilder, desperate for the number of takes he had to repeat, warned his actors, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, not to make mistakes, as he would use any good shot of Marilyn, no matter how the others did it.

The film was an immediate box office success: grossing over $ 25 million, impressive figure for the time, and went down in history as one of the best films of Wilder and Monroe.

Marilyn Monroe: actress of the method

He got married to the then most famous athlete in the United States: Joe DiMaggio, star baseball player for the New York Yankees. The couple immediately became a favorite of the paparazzi and the heart magazines, although the idyll lasted no more than eight months.

Just two years later, Monroe remarried, for the third and last time, to one of the most renowned writers in the United States: playwright Arthur Miller.

Marilyn did not want to be remembered only as a sensual blonde; she wanted to be recognized as a good actress. He had already tried it in River of No Return (1954), directed by the Austrian Otto Preminger.

Although the film had not been well received by the public or critics, it had marked the beginning of a new path for the actress.

Monroe settled in New York, where he trained under the tutelage of respected director and actor Lee Strasberg, then director of Actor’s Studio and faithful follower of Russian Konstantin Stanislavski’s theatrical method, creator of the first major theatrical technique and one of the most influential in the history of dramatic art.

Monroe with Joe DiMaggio the day they married (1954).

The actress began to frequent the circle of New York intellectuals, where she met Miller, who was already a consecrated author thanks to her work The Death of a Traveler, which had been awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Finally, the couple married in 1956.

The following year Monroe was invited by Sir Laurence Olivier to be his co-star in The Prince and the Showgirl. Marilyn did not fit in itself of happiness.

Olivier was famous for bringing classics like Shakespeare to the big screen, but what would be his surprise to learn that his new film was a light comedy. It was a difficult time for the couple.

Miller was a target of the “anti-communist hunt” carried out in his country, while Monroe fought on the set with his director, whom he accused of not letting her implement her newly learned acting method. Despite the problems, the film was a success, but the relationship between the actress and her husband declined.

In 1961 he starred in his last film: The Misfits, where he shared credits with Clark Gable, under the direction of John Huston. The tape, written by Miller, had all the characteristics of serious drama that Monroe dreamed of. Later, he would accept that it was the only time he wrote a text to please her.

Happy Birthday

On May 19, 1962, the Democratic Party decided to throw the house out the window to celebrate the birthday of the President of the United States. John F. Kennedy.

The luxury guest was Marilyn Monroe, who sang with a sensual voice Happy Birthday. One of the most famous rumors of the time is that the actress had a brief romance with the American president, although others say that it was with Bobby Kennedy, his younger brother, and at that time the US attorney general.

Also, the versions gained strength after the publication of two books: Marilyn: a biography, of Norman Mailer (1973), and Blonde, by Joyce Carol Oates (2000).

For a long time, the Californian suffered a strong addiction to barbiturates, dependence that had its origin in the fear of being prey to a mental illness like the one that had affected his mother. For some time, the actress attended psychoanalysis sessions daily with Anna Freuddaughter of Sigmund Freud.

On the night of August 5, 1962, the actress of 36 years dead in her room, lying on her stomach and with the telephone receiver in her hand; Next to it were a dozen empty medicine bottles, including one from Nembutal, a strong sedative.

Marilyn Monroe in 1962. Photo by George Barris.

