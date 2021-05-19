Marilyn Manson’s former assistant sues him for sexual harassment and assault, claiming the singer bragged about rape

Ashley Walters, former assistant to Brian Warner, known as Marilyn Manson, filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday against the American singer whom he accused of sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional anguish and others. crimes, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The woman claimed that the musician took advantage of her “position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize her” while she was her employee between 2010 and 2011.

In addition, he stated that Manson made inappropriate comments – such as saying that he “loved that girls looked like they had just been raped” and bragging that “he had gotten away with raping women” – and repeatedly offered her sexually to his friends and colleagues without their consent.

Walters demands financial compensation for the damages suffered, as well as a jury trial for the artist’s alleged crimes.

In addition, she requests that the rocker complete training against sexual harassment and sexual violence, as well as stop using her personal records, data and photos of her.

For his part, a member of Manson’s team told the newspaper that they “vehemently deny” all accusations of assault.

Walters is the latest woman to report the artist, previously actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco accused Manson of sexual, psychological and physical abuse.

Wood, star of the series ‘Westworld’, said last February on his Instagram account that Manson “began to seduce him when he was a teenager” and abused her, “in a horrible way, for years.”

Among other details, the actress said that she was “brainwashed” and was “manipulated” to be subjected, but she is no longer willing to keep quiet. “No more living in fear of reprisals, slander or blackmail. I am here to unmask this dangerous man and expose the many industries that have allowed it, before he ruins more lives, “he added.

Meanwhile, the star of ‘Game of Thrones’, Esmé Bianco, revealed the physical, psychological and sexual abuse suffered by the artist during the two months they lived together in Hollywood, Los Angeles. “I basically felt like a prisoner. He came and went as he pleased. He completely controlled who he spoke to. I called my family hiding in the closet ”, described the British.