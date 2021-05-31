Marilyn Manson’s ex-girlfriend makes new accusation against him

Ex-girlfriend of Marilyn Manson makes new accusation against him | INSTAGRAM

As you well know the American singer Marilyn Manson has been accused several times and this time received a new accusation this Friday, a new complaint made by one of his ex-girlfriends that claims that he forced her to see a video in which he did bad and sexual things to one of his followers.

This complaint made against Manson, who by the way is called Brian Warner, was actually featured in The Angels by a young woman who preferred not to reveal her identity, assuring that she was with him as a relationship back in 2011.

In the complaint, she accuses him of having seen her and sexually assaulted her on a continuous basis.

In addition, in the complaint, he clarifies that Marilyn was in charge of showing him a video in which he was tying a young follower to a chair, to later humiliate her to insult her in addition to making her drink a glass of urine and threaten her with a @rma.

One of the apple team members quickly denied the accusations this Friday and assured that this video was only a fictional short film in which an adult actress was in charge of interpreting the role and that you had never come to light.

In fact last month the actress Esmé Bianco He also filed a complaint against the singer accusing him of rape, sexual aggression, sadness and violence.

There have already been several women, including the actress Evan Rachel Wood, that they have accused her but Marilyn Manson continues to deny everything.

According to information given to AFP in February, the Los Angeles police announced that it will investigate the complaints against the singer and his ex-partners, having occurred according to this between 2009 and 2011, of course, without revealing their identity.

In fact, days ago another minor crime was reported that he committed by spitting and throwing his snot at a cameraman in the concert that has already been more than two years old that happened in Gilford Marilyn, the problems with justice will continue around Marilyn Manson, in addition to having Lawsuits for alleged abuse and mistreatment are also added to this arrest warrant against him, issued by the New Hampshire police all because he spat at a cameraman at the concert on August 18, 2019.

For this reason, the police decided to launch the arrest warrant against the singer on October 8, 2019 with two minor charges of assault that can result in a prison sentence of up to one year and more than $ 2,000.

Manson has already received notice of his arrest warrant but has not returned to respond to it. His agent and the singer himself were notified on several occasions but there has been no interest in responding to justice and returning to the city to take responsibility.